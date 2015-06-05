UK may speed up RBS sale to avoid clash with Lloyds exit-sources

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Britain may accelerate plans to start selling shares in Royal Bank of Scotland to avoid a sale clashing with the full privatisation of Lloyds Banking Group in March next year, banking and political sources said.

Government officials are examining the possibility of a first sale of RBS shares in September, the sources said, and bankers say a sale of shares worth between 3 billion and 5 billion pounds ($7.7 billion) is a viable option.

RBS was rescued by the government during the 2007-9 financial crisis at a cost of 45.2 billion pounds to taxpayers, leaving Britain with an 80 percent stake. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Potter)