UK plans to raise $38 billion from RBS shares sales by 2020
July 8, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

UK plans to raise $38 billion from RBS shares sales by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain plans to sell at least three-quarters of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland over the next five years, raising 25 billion pounds ($38 billion), the body that manages the government’s stake in the bank said on Wednesday.

UK Financial Investments (UKFI) Chairman James Leigh-Pemberton said in a letter to British Finance Minister George Osborne that it would also be possible to raise at least 2 billion pounds ($3 billion) from the sale of RBS shares in the 2015/16 fiscal year.

“I believe that realising a total of at least 25 billion from the sale of RBS shares -- representing over three-quarters of the government’s stake in RBS at the current market price -- is feasible in the period to May 2020, while delivering value for money for the taxpayer, provided market conditions are supportive,” Leigh-Pemberton said.

$1 = 0.6507 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise

