October 12, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

Santander-RBS deal collapse is matter for firms -UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday the collapse of a Santander deal to buy 316 UK branches of state-backed bank RBS was a matter for the companies, adding that it remained committed to promoting competition in the banking sector.

“This is a commercial matter for RBS and Santander,” a Treasury spokesman said.

Spain’s Santander agreed to buy the branches in August 2010 but completion of the deal had been delayed as the two banks struggled with technology and separation issues.

