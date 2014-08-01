RBS warns Scottish 'yes' vote would materially impact business

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said on Friday that a vote by Scotland to become independent from the rest of the United Kingdom could significantly increase its costs and have a material impact on its business.

RBS, which is 81 percent-owned by the British government, said earlier in the year that it was considering its options should Scots vote to end the 307-year union.

It said in its half-year results announcement that such an outcome “could significantly impact the group’s costs and would have a material adverse effect on the group’s business, financial condiiton, results of operations and prospects”. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Simon Jessop)