RBS would move to London if Scots vote for independence-Minister

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland would “inevitably” move its headquarters from Edinburgh to London if Scotland votes for independence, Business Minister Vince Cable said on Wednesday.

“I think if you were managing RBS you would almost certainly want to be in a domicile where your bank is protected against the risk of collapse,” Cable told a committee of lawmakers. “I think they already have a substantial amount of their management in London and I would have thought that inevitably they would become a London bank.”