RBS will adapt business in event of Scottish independence-CEO
February 12, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

RBS will adapt business in event of Scottish independence-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland will adapt its business in the event of Scots voting for independence from the rest of the United Kingdom, its Chief Executive Ross McEwan said on Wednesday.

However, McEwan played down comments from UK Business Minister Vince Cable suggesting it was inevitable the bank would relocate its headquarters from Edinburgh to London in the event of a ‘yes’ vote’.

“It’s really important that the Scottish people get the opportunity to vote, and then if I need to adapt my business to serve England, Scotland, Wales and both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, then I will. Mr Cable and I have not talked about moving our head office,” McEwan said in a Q&A on the website of the Guardian newspaper.

