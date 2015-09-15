FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-RBS in $129.6 mln mortgage securities deal with U.S. regulator
September 15, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-RBS in $129.6 mln mortgage securities deal with U.S. regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to Southwest Corporate and Members United Corporate instead of U.S. Central Federal Credit Union and Western Corporate Federal Credit Union)

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has agreed to pay $129.6 million to settle claims by a U.S. regulator that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to now-failed credit unions, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

The National Credit Union Administration filed a federal lawsuit in New York in 2013 on behalf of two defunct credit unions, Southwest Corporate and Members United Corporate.

The agency, which regulates, charters and supervises federal credit unions, has brought several lawsuits against various banking defendants over securities sold to several credit unions that failed during the financial crisis. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
