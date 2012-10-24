FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS agrees to $42.5 mln settlement with Nevada atty general-NYT
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

RBS agrees to $42.5 mln settlement with Nevada atty general-NYT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC agreed to pay $42.5 million in a settlement with the Nevada attorney general after an investigation into the bank’s mortgage funding practices, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

“The payment from RBS will alleviate some of the injury to the Silver State and its residents. The changes to its securitization process should help make sure that we do not go down this road again,” the newspaper quoted Nevada’s attorney general, Catherine Masto, as saying in a statement.

The investigation found that RBS formed joint ventures with mortgage lenders Countrywide Financial Corp and Option One during the housing boom, to make “reckless” loans that were not likely to be repaid, the New York Times reported.

According to officials at the attorney general’s office, RBS funded more than $100 billion of risky loans from 2004 to 2007 and was the third-largest securitizer of subprime mortgages and adjustable rate loans in Nevada, the newspaper said.

Of the settlement amount, $36 million will be given to distressed borrowers throughout Nevada, the paper said.

RBS did not admit or deny accusations when it agreed to the settlement, the New York Times report said.

Officials at the Nevada attorney general’s office and Royal Bank of Scotland were not available for comment outside of business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.