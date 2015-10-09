FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBS says plans to convert UK government B-shares in ordinary shares
October 9, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RBS says plans to convert UK government B-shares in ordinary shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland

- Says to convert 51,000,000,000 Series 1 B Shares of 1p each into 5,100,000,000 new RBSG ordinary shares of 1 pound each.

- Confirms that an application will be made to Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange for 5,100,000,000 ordinary shares to be admitted to official list.

- These ordinary shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares of RBSG in issue on Oct. 9, 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

