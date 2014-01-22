FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No evidence found of poor treatment of small firms by RBS-Large
January 22, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 4 years ago

No evidence found of poor treatment of small firms by RBS-Large

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The author of a report into Royal Bank of Scotland’s lending to small businesses said on Wednesday he had found no evidence of the bank engineering small businesses into default.

Andrew Large told parliament’s Treasury Select Committee that he had seen nothing to back up accusations by government advisor Lawrence Tomlinson that RBS had pushed struggling small firms into its turnaround unit so it could charge higher fees and take control of their assets.

However, he did say there was an “element of plausibility” behind Tomlinson’s accusations.

