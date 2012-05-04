FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK has no desire to sell RBS at current price -CEO
#Financials
May 4, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

UK has no desire to sell RBS at current price -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s government has “no desire” to sell its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland at current prices and a deal is not imminent, the bank’s boss said on Friday.

“As far as I am aware there is no desire to sell at current share prices and I find that entirely understandable,” RBS Chief Executive Stephen Hester said on a conference call. “While everyone is focused on that being the desired end game, I‘m not aware of anything that’s imminent.”

Britain’s government has held talks to sell a stake in RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the taxpayer, with Abu Dhabi, sources said in March, raising speculation shares could be sold. But any deal is still regarded as months away.

Shares in RBS were trading at just under 25 pence each early on Friday, far below the 49.9 pence the government paid for them.

RBS said on Friday it was on the path to recovery as it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and a big reduction in its balance sheet.

