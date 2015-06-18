FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS says to invest 150 mln stg/year to improve IT resilience
June 18, 2015 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

RBS says to invest 150 mln stg/year to improve IT resilience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland will invest around 150 million pounds ($239 million) a year to improve the resilience of its computer systems, Chief Administration Officer Simon McNamara said on Thursday.

The bank was hit by an IT failure on Wednesday which led to 600,000 customer transactions not being processed, resulting in thousands of customers missing out on payments such as wages and benefits.

The bank had said last year it would invest an extra 750 million pounds in the security and resilience of its IT systems by the end of 2015 to prevent a recurrence of its past problems.

McNamara said that investment had left it better placed to deal with failures but the incident this week had showed there is more work to do.

“Technology will on occasion fail. If and when that occurs, we need to ensure we can mask the impact on customers and recover as quickly and effectively as possible. It is important that it is handled well and competently,” he said.

$1 = 0.6289 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by David Holmes

