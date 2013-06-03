UPDATE 1-Royal Bank of Scotland plans USD Tier 2 deal

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - RBS is replacing up to USD1bn worth of Tier 2 capital with new, fully compliant with Capital Requirement Directive (CRD) IV, having launched a combined bond sale and tender.

Joint bookrunners RBS, Citi, and Deutsche Bank are expected to price a new 10 year dollar-denominated SEC-registered Tier 2 note in benchmark size as soon as today. The deal is expected to be rated Ba2/BB+/BBB-. BAML, ING and RBC are joint leads no books.

Meanwhile, RBS is also tendering for up to USD1bn equivalent of various dollar, euro, Australian dollar and Deutschmark Tier 2 notes through dealer managers RBS, Deutsche, ING and UniCredit.

This offer targets 11 securities, with prices ranging from 86.375 to 112.563 including a 3 point early tender premium. RBS could also create capital if it concentrates its repurchasing efforts on the notes trading below par. The offer closes June 14.

The capital benefit of the targetted notes is due to be gradually phased out, making the bonds an inefficient part of RBS’s liability structure.

RBS said on May 22 that it had been told by the Prudential Regulation Authority that it could meet its capital needs through asset sales, retained earnings and restructuring.

This means it only needs to replace existing subordinated securities with debt that meets new capital standards, rather than add to its capital base by issuing new equity or CoCo style instruments which get Pillar 2 capital treatment.

Barclays, for example, used a Tier 2 host for its CoCo issue in early April.

The last Tier 2 was on Wednesday last week when Societe Generale issued a 10 year Tier 2 bullet, a EUR1bn self-led issue at 230bp. However, it was hit by a softer backdrop which saw the iTraxx subordinated index 5bp wider to 198bp.