FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK lawmaker Tyrie says fundamental problems with RBS's lending
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

UK lawmaker Tyrie says fundamental problems with RBS's lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The chairman of Britain’s Treasury Select Committee said on Monday there were fundamental problems in the way Royal Bank of Scotland lends to and treats small business customers.

“The reports published today make clear that there is a fundamental cultural problem with RBS’s lending to and treatment of SMEs (small to medium-sized enterprises). The actions and reputation of RBS have discouraged would-be customers and reduced SME activity,” Tyrie said in a statement.

“RBS’s SME lending has serious problems. Any remedy must be real enough to force big cultural change and to convince would-be SME borrowers. It remains to be seen whether the planned internal re-organisation will suffice,” he added.

RBS has appointed law firm Clifford Chance to conduct an inquiry into the treatment received by small business customers in financial distress, responding to suggestions it closed down viable businesses too quickly.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.