Sabadell says no interest in buying RBS's Williams & Glyn branches
#Financials
December 16, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

Sabadell says no interest in buying RBS's Williams & Glyn branches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s Sabadell said it had not made an approach to Royal Bank of Scotland to buy the UK bank’s Williams & Glyn network of branches, and had no intention to get involved in the sale process.

“Sabadell has made no approach either formally or informally to RBS regarding a potential acquisition of Williams & Glynn. We have no intention to be part of this process nor to make any other acquisitions in the near term,” a spokesman for the bank said.

He was speaking after RBS said on Wednesday it was considering the sale of Williams & Glyn after receiving a number of informal approaches for the unit. Sabadell was seen as a potential buyer, after its purchase of TSB earlier this year.

Reporting by Steve Slater and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Anjuli Davies

