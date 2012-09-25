FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-RBS Citizens sells $350 mln notes
#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 6:56 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-RBS Citizens sells $350 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - RBS Citizens Financial Group Inc on
Tuesday sold $350 million of subordinated notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $300 million. 
    RBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: RBS CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 4.15 PCT    MATURITY    09/28/2022
TYPE SUB NTS    ISS PRICE 99.619   FIRST PAY   03/28/2013
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 4.197 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/28/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 250 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
