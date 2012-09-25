New Issue-RBS Citizens sells $350 mln notes

Sept 25 (Reuters) - RBS Citizens Financial Group Inc on Tuesday sold $350 million of subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million. RBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RBS CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC AMT $350 MLN COUPON 4.15 PCT MATURITY 09/28/2022 TYPE SUB NTS ISS PRICE 99.619 FIRST PAY 03/28/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 4.197 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/28/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 250 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A