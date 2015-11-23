FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Euskaltel launches share sale to back R Cable buy
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 23, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Euskaltel launches share sale to back R Cable buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Euskaltel said on Monday it was launching a share issue to help pay for its 1.19 billion euro ($1.3 billion) acquisition of R Cable, adding the placement should be completed in coming days.

Basque-based Euskaltel’s purchase of R Cable, which operates mainly in the northern region of Galicia, marks the latest wave of consolidation in a Spanish telecoms market where companies were hurt by the country’s deep recession.

Euskaltel said in a statement it would issue over 25.3 million new shares as part of the planned capital hike, which combined with new loans and existing cash will be used to finance the acquisition. The 1.19 billion euro price tag also includes debt.

The company had previously said the share issue would be worth 255 million euros, but the price at which shares will be sold has not yet been determined. Underwriters Citigroup and UBS are sounding out demand among institutional investors, and the sale should be completed in coming days.

Corporacion Financiera Alba, a financial holding group belonging to Spanish investment group March, as well as Galician-based lender Abanca and some Euskaltel executives, have already agreed to invest 132.5 million euros between them in the share issue.

Abanca was already a shareholder in R Cable, while private equity firm CVC is selling out of the company, in which it held a 70 percent stake.

The new shares issued by Euskaltel, which listed on the Spanish stock market in July, will start trading on Nov. 26, the company said.

$1 = 0.9418 euros Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.