FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Euskaltel sees synergies from R Cable purchase
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 28, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Euskaltel sees synergies from R Cable purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Euskaltel said on Tuesday its acquisition of fellow cable operator R Cable, based in the northwestern region of Galicia, would deliver synergies in line with other deals in the cable sector and help it make payouts to shareholders.

Euskaltel, which agreed last week on an offer for R which valued the group at 1.2 billion euros ($1.33 billion), said it would be paying 600 million euros in cash and the rest in newly issued shares.

The move by Euskaltel, based in the Basque Country and which was listed on the stock market earlier this year, marks the latest wave of consolidation in the Spanish telecoms market. ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.