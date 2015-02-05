FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's Raysut Cement Q4 net rises 9.2 pct, misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Oman's Raysut Cement Q4 net rises 9.2 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Oman’s Raysut Cement reported a 9.2 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit after tax on Thursday that missed analysts’ estimates, according to Reuters calculations.

The company made a profit of 6.55 million rials ($17.0 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 6.00 million rials in the prior-year period, Reuters calculated based on the company’s financial statements and Reuters data.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Raysut’s quarterly profit would be 7.55 million riyals.

The firm made a profit of 27.43 million rials in 2014, versus a profit of 27.53 million rials in 2013, according to a statement to Muscat’s bourse. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.