India's Rashtriya Chemicals to spend $719 mln to expand urea capacity
#Basic Materials
August 30, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - India’s Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers said it plans to spend 40 billion rupees ($719.10 million) over the next three years to expand urea production capacity at its existing plant at Thal in the western state of Maharashtra.

The state-run company, the No. 3 urea maker in India, has started the process to secure feedstock and get environmental clearance for the project, it said on Thursday.

The expansion includes setting up one single stream ammonia plant of 2,200 tonnes per day capacity and one single stream urea plant with 3,850 tonnes per day capacity, it said. ($1 = 55.62 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in Mumbai)

