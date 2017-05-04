FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Rogers says head of business service unit to leave
May 4, 2017

Canada's Rogers says head of business service unit to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 4 (Reuters) - The head of Rogers Communications Inc's business services unit will leave the company later this month, the Canadian telecommunications and media company said on Thursday.

The exit of Nitin Kawale follows the departure of two other senior executives hired by Guy Laurence, the former chief executive who parted ways with the family-controlled company abruptly in October.

Laurence's permanent replacement, Joe Natale, assumed his duties at the company's annual general meeting on April 19.

Kawale came to Rogers from Cisco Systems Inc's Canadian unit in October 2014, and was in charge of selling its products - from mobile phone contracts and Internet connections to data center services - to companies and the public sector.

His departure follows those of Frank Boulben, the company's chief strategy officer, and Jacob Glick, its head of corporate affairs earlier in the year. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

