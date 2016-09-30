FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Rogers to shutter print editions of several magazines
September 30, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

Canada's Rogers to shutter print editions of several magazines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc will end the print editions of four of its biggest magazines next year, its media arm said on Friday, the latest sign of the Canadian media industry's struggles with falling print advertising.

Rogers, one of the country's biggest magazine publishers, said Canadian Business, Sportsnet, MoneySense, and Flare will have digital-only versions starting next year, while three other titles will be printed less frequently. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

