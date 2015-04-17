FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Media exec at Rogers Comms leaves to head golf's European Tour
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Media exec at Rogers Comms leaves to head golf's European Tour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, April 17 (Reuters) - The head of media at Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc will leave the company this summer to become commissioner of the PGA European Tour golf events, the cable and media company said in a statement on Friday.

Keith Pelley joined Rogers in August 2010, and in recent years repositioned the Roger Media division of the company and played a key role in presenting newly won National Hockey League content, the statement said.

“I know I’ll never be a professional golfer, so this is the next best thing,” Pelley said of the new role.

A search for his replacement will begin and his exact departure date announced later, Rogers said.

Pelley had previously worked in senior roles at CTV and TSN, channels now owned by Rogers rival BCE Inc.

The departure news comes barely a week after his BCE peer Kevin Crull parted ways with his employer with immediate effect after interfering in news coverage of a decision by Canada’s telecoms regulator. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.