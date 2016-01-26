FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Canada's Rogers Communications to cut 200 jobs in media unit
January 25, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Canada's Rogers Communications to cut 200 jobs in media unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Jan. 25 story to say 200, not 400, jobs cut)

TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it would cut around 200 media jobs starting in February, blaming a weak ad market, shifting audience habits and competition from global rivals.

The Toronto-based company said the jobs affected were in conventional TV, radio, publishing and back-office operations and accounted for 4 percent of the media arm’s workforce.

Its media group provides around 15 percent of revenue at Rogers, which also sells phone, television and Internet services.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

