FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Rogers posts profit slip as customers exit
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Rogers posts profit slip as customers exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc posted a 17 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Monday, as the cable, phone and media company struggled to hold on to customers during a period of industry-wide turbulence.

Toronto-based Rogers said it had net income of C$255 million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, in the first three months of 2015, compared with C$307 million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago. Its revenue was up 5 percent at C$3.175 billion.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.