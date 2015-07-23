FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Rogers Communications profit slips, revenue up
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Canada's Rogers Communications profit slips, revenue up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc reported a 10 percent slip in second-quarter net income on Thursday, as the Canadian telecom, cable and media company made progress in its strategy of attracting value over volume in its wireless business.

Toronto-based Rogers said it had net income of C$363 million, or 70 Canadian cents a share, in the April-June quarter, compared with C$405 million, or 79 cents a share, a year ago. Its revenue rose almost 6 percent to C$3.4 billion. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

