Canada's Rogers Communications profit slips, revenue up

TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc reported a 10 percent slip in second-quarter net income on Thursday, as the Canadian telecom, cable and media company made progress in its strategy of attracting value over volume in its wireless business.

Toronto-based Rogers said it had net income of C$363 million, or 70 Canadian cents a share, in the April-June quarter, compared with C$405 million, or 79 cents a share, a year ago. Its revenue rose almost 6 percent to C$3.4 billion. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)