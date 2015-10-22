FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Canada's Rogers Communications reports 39.8 pct rise in Q3 profit
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Canada's Rogers Communications reports 39.8 pct rise in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects rise in profit to 39.8 pct from 28.4 pct in headline and first paragraph)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc reported a 39.8 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue from its media and wireless business.

Rogers, which has the largest share of Canada’s wireless market, said net income rose to C$464 million ($353.82 million), or 90 Canadian cents per basic share, in the third quarter, from C$332 million, or 64 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to C$3.38 billion. ($1 = 1.3114 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.