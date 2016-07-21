FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Canada's Rogers reports 8.5 rise in profit on wireless, internet growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's biggest wireless provider by subscribers, posted an 8.5 percent jump in quarterly profit as it added more postpaid wireless and internet subscribers.

The company's net income rose to C$394 million ($302 million), or 76 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$363 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company's revenue rose to C$3.46 billion from C$3.40 billion. ($1 = 1.3062 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
