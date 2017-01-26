FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rogers posts quarterly loss after impairment charge
January 26, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 7 months ago

Rogers posts quarterly loss after impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless provider by market share, reported a net loss due to a C$484 million ($369.18 million) impairment charge, as it discontinued investment in its Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) product.

Toronto-based Rogers posted a net loss of C$9 million, or a loss of 4 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of C$299 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

However, revenue rose 1.68 percent to C$3.51 billion. ($1 = 1.3110 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

