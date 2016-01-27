FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Canada's Rogers Communications notches small profit rise
January 27, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Canada's Rogers Communications notches small profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say dividend steady, not increased)

TORONTO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc reported a slight rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday and said it expects revenue and profit to rise 1-3 percent in 2016 as it held its dividend steady.

The Toronto-based telecom and media company said it had net income of C$299 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, compared to C$297 million a year earlier.

Its operating revenue rose 2.6 percent to C$3.45 billion.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 64 Canadian cents a share.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
