CORRECTED-Canada's Rogers Communications notches small profit rise

(Corrects to say dividend steady, not increased)

TORONTO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc reported a slight rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday and said it expects revenue and profit to rise 1-3 percent in 2016 as it held its dividend steady.

The Toronto-based telecom and media company said it had net income of C$299 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, compared to C$297 million a year earlier.

Its operating revenue rose 2.6 percent to C$3.45 billion.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 64 Canadian cents a share.