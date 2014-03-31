FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RCL Foods says BEE transactions with co, TSB Sugar delayed
March 31, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RCL Foods says BEE transactions with co, TSB Sugar delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - RCL Foods Ltd

* Company had originally anticipated implementing BEE transactions by Monday, 31 March 2014.

* TSB BEE transaction has become unconditional and will be implemented on Thursday, 3 April 2014

* Due to various delays at Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (“CIPC”), BEE transactions cannot be implemented by anticipated date

* Anticipates that RCL Foods bee transaction will be implemented by no later than Friday, 30 May 2014 Johannesburg Newsroom; +27 11 775 3155 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

