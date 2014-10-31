FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RCL Foods says to restructure business
October 31, 2014

BRIEF-RCL Foods says to restructure business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - RCL Foods Ltd :

* Shareholders are now advised of RCL Foods board’s proposed implementation of a top level restructure within RCL Foods Group.

* Restructure will be effective from 1 january 2015

* Cliff Sampson, currently has elected not to accept a position within restructured RCL Foods Group and, as such, will leave business at end of December 2014

* To restructure group into business clusters of “consumer” and “sugar & milling”

* Vector will continue to operate as a standalone business, ultimately responsible for all of group operations’ route to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

