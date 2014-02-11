FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RCL Foods expects H1 HEPS from cont ops between 60-80 pct lower
February 11, 2014

BRIEF-RCL Foods expects H1 HEPS from cont ops between 60-80 pct lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Johannesburg, Feb 11 (Reuters) - RCL Foods Ltd : * Group expects operating profit for 6 month period ended 31 December 2013 to be between 380 pct and 400 pct higher * Operating profit has been impacted by first-time inclusion of foodcorp results for six months to December * Earnings are materially affected by significant deterioration in rand/euro exchange rate from 1 July to 31 December * HEPS from continuing operations for 6-month period expected to be between 60 and 80% lower * EPS and HEPS further impacted by dilutionary effect of additional shares in issue because of March 2013 rights offer

