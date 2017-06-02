FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Ambani says India's RCom to complete deals by Sept to raise cash
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 2, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 3 months ago

Ambani says India's RCom to complete deals by Sept to raise cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Communications Ltd, battered by concerns over its debt burden, said on Friday it plans to complete deals to sell part of its wireless and tower business by September 2017, three months before a deadline set by its lenders.

Anil Ambani, RCom chairman, added the company's lenders had accepted a company-proposed overhaul plan and given the group until December to conclude the process. He added lenders would allow the company to pause debt repayments until December. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.