FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance Communications says looking to monetise tower assets
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

India's Reliance Communications says looking to monetise tower assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Communications Ltd said on Wednesday it had invited proposals from investment banks to monetise assets of the company’s tower unit, Reliance Infratel, within the year ending March 2016.

The country’s No. 4 telecom operator, which had a net debt burden of close to $6 billion at the end of 2014, has been looking to divest assets to reduce debt levels and focus on its core business.

The Economic Times had reported earlier that the company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, was looking to sell a majority stake in Reliance Infratel at a valuation of up to 250 billion rupees ($3.94 billion). ($1 = 63.3877 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.