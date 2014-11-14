FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Reliance Communications Q2 profit dives 77 pct
November 14, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Reliance Communications Q2 profit dives 77 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes company name in headline)

MUMBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd , India’s fourth-biggest mobile carrier, posted a 77 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, partly hurt by fewer customers joining its network as compared to rivals.

Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 1.53 billion rupees ($24.8 million), compared with 6.75 billion rupees a year earlier.

Sales came in at 50.9 billion rupees, compared with 52.66 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 61.7250 rupee) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

