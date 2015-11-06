India's RCom Q2 profit misses estimate

MUMBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd , India’s fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, saw quarterly profit rise a feeble 2 percent but missed estimates, partly hurt by bigger rivals’ aggressive push in offering customers fast data.

The company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said its total net profit in the second quarter rose to 1.56 billion rupees, from the 1.53 billion rupees it earned last year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 1.84 billion rupees, as per Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue at the company, which agreed to buy Russian conglomerate Sistema’s Indian mobile phone business earlier this week, came in at 53.24 billion rupees. Last year, the company’s revenue was 52.87 billion rupees. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)