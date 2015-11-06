FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's RCom Q2 profit misses estimate
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 6, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

India's RCom Q2 profit misses estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd , India’s fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, saw quarterly profit rise a feeble 2 percent but missed estimates, partly hurt by bigger rivals’ aggressive push in offering customers fast data.

The company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said its total net profit in the second quarter rose to 1.56 billion rupees, from the 1.53 billion rupees it earned last year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 1.84 billion rupees, as per Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue at the company, which agreed to buy Russian conglomerate Sistema’s Indian mobile phone business earlier this week, came in at 53.24 billion rupees. Last year, the company’s revenue was 52.87 billion rupees. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.