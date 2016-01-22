FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance Communications posts smaller than expected profit fall
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 22, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

India's Reliance Communications posts smaller than expected profit fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications posted a smaller than expected 14.9 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Friday despite squeezed margins in its highly competitive domestic market.

The company reported a net profit of 1.71 billion rupees ($25.29 million) for its financial third quarter to Dec. 31, against 2.01 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts’ consensus forecast was for net profit of 1.65 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Third-quarter revenue fell 3.1 percent year on year to 52.98 billion rupees. ($1 = 67.6150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.