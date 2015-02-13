FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance Communications profit boosted by surge in data traffic
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 13, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Reliance Communications profit boosted by surge in data traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd , India’s fourth-biggest mobile carrier by customers, saw profit rise 86 percent over the last year, as more subscribers use smartphones to surf the internet.

The company, which tied up with Facebook on Feb. 10 to provide basic internet services on mobile phones for free, said consolidated net profit for the December quarter was 2.01 billion rupees, compared with 1.08 billion rupees in the same quarter a year earlier.

Total data traffic during the quarter rose 83 percent over last year, the company said in a statement.

RCom, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said data traffic increased due to a boost in both subscribers and higher data usage per customer. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.