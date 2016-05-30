FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance Communications Q4 net profit falls 22 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 30, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

India's Reliance Communications Q4 net profit falls 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Communications Ltd on Monday posted a 22 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower revenue from voice and data services.

The company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, reported a net profit of 1.77 billion rupees ($26.36 million) for its financial fourth quarter to March 31, compared with 2.28 billion rupees a year earlier.

Total income from operations fell 1.3 percent to 56.17 billion rupees.

The debt-laden company has undertaken a series of deals in the last six months to sell non-core assets and cut debt, including a spectrum swap deal with elder brother Mukesh Ambani’s company.

RCom also signed a non-binding pact in December to sell its mobile phone masts business to a group of companies led by buyout firm TPG Capital Management LP, but the final terms of that deal are yet to be announced. ($1 = 67.1350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.