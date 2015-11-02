FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reliance Communications to buy Sistema's India wireless business
November 2, 2015

Reliance Communications to buy Sistema's India wireless business

MUMBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - India’s fourth-largest telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd said on Monday it would buy Russian conglomerate Sistema’s Indian wireless business, in the first major move to consolidate a highly competitive telecoms industry.

RCom will acquire about 9 million customers and 15 billion rupees ($229.17 million) in annual revenues through the deal, the company said.

Sistema’s Indian telecoms business, Sistema Shyam Teleservices, is one of the market’s smallest players with nearly 10 million customers and less than a 1 percent market share.

Sistema (SSTL) will get a 10 percent equity stake in RCom. RCom will pay the instalments for SSTL’s spectrum after the deal, roughly 3.9 billion rupees per year for the next 10 years, the company said. ($1 = 65.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

