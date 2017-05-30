FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
RCom stock slides further on concerns about loan repayments
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 30, 2017 / 4:58 AM / 3 months ago

RCom stock slides further on concerns about loan repayments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Indian telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd dropped on Tuesday, adding to a sharp slide a day earlier, hurt by investor concerns over its ability to service its loans.

Reliance Communications, widely known as RCom, sought to reassure investors in its quarterly conference call on Monday, saying it was in talks with its lenders to defer loan instalments coming due in the next four months as it works on closing two deals.

The firm, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, plans to repay lenders 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and refinance an even larger chunk by end-September, if lenders sign off on the merger of its wireless segment with rival Aircel and sale of a majority stake in its tower unit to Canada's Brookfield.

Despite those plans, RCom's shares fell as much as 7.6 percent in early trading on Tuesday before paring losses to be down 4 percent. It plunged 20.4 percent on Monday.

$1 = 64.6500 Indian rupees Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha and Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.