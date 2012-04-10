FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance Comm unit gets 'in principle' nod for IPO-source
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 10, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 6 years ago

Reliance Comm unit gets 'in principle' nod for IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 10 (Reuters) - The undersea cable unit of India’s Reliance Communications has received an “in principle” approval from the Singapore stock exchange for its initial public offering of shares, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Proceeds from the listing of the unit will be about 70 billion rupees ($1.4 billion), said the source, declining to be named as details of the deal are not public yet. The source said the listing would take place in the current quarter.

$1=51.2 rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.