FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RCS Mediagroup real estate sale may close before year-end-sources
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 2:07 PM / 4 years ago

RCS Mediagroup real estate sale may close before year-end-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup’s talks with a unit of Blackstone for the sale of its headquarters in central Milan could close before the end of the year, two people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The loss making company, which publishes the Corriere della Sera daily, said on August 7 it was in exclusive talks with Blackstone Group International Partners LLP, a U.K. subsidiary of the U.S. private equity group.

The talks are going well, said one of the two sources, even though no deal has been reached yet. The sale negotiations have been widened to include the historic part of the group’s headquarters in Milan’s central Brera area, the sources said, alongside a more recent building next door.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.