LPL, other brokers suspend sales of Schorsch-backed REITs

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Problems at real estate investment trust giant American Realty Capital Properties escalated on Tuesday when LPL Financial Holdings said it will temporarily prohibit its almost 14,000 brokers from selling products sponsored by ARCP and RCS Capital Corp.

American Realty Capital and RCS Capital are separate companies, but both were founded by REIT magnate Nicholas Schorsch, chairman and former chief executive of ARCP and executive chairman of RCS Capital.

Last Wednesday, ARCP fired two senior executives, citing accounting irregularities, and said it will restate earnings for the first half of the year. <ID:nL4N0SO6NQ>

Amanda Keating, an LPL spokeswoman, declined to comment on specific products or whether the company would redeem sales already made. LPL provides financial products and services to independent brokers and financial advisers.

LPL’s decision follows similar decisions by smaller independent brokerage firms.

Securities America, which sells investments through more than 1,770 brokers, said on Monday it has suspended sales of ARCP’s Capital Properties V REIT and Phillips Edison/ARC Grocery Center REIT II. The suspension will continue “until our due diligence team has time to review potential implications of the recent news regarding American Realty Capital Partners,” Natalie Hadley, a Securities America spokeswoman wrote in an email.

AIG Advisor Group, which includes six brokerage firms with more than 6,000 independent brokers, has suspended sales of the Philips Edison REIT and American Realty Capital New York City REIT, a spokeswoman wrote in an email. “The suspensions are considered temporary, but indefinite” pending a due diligence review, she wrote.

Andrew Backman, a spokesman for RCS Capital, said the firm is responding to questions from brokers about the recent events.

“Based upon our discussions, it is evident that broker dealers understand the value of RCS-distributed products and are eager to work aggressively with us to resolve any outstanding questions in the very near term,” he said.

LPL competes with RCS Capital, which owns six brokerage firms servicing independent brokers.

The crisis at ARCP escalated on Monday when RCS Capital canceled a deal to buy an asset management firm called Cole Capital from ARCP. ARCP said the move breached the acquisition agreement.

Shares of RCS Capital fell 20.3 percent on Tuesday to $10.91, well below their 52-week high of $39.98. RCS executives, many of whom once worked for Schorsch at ARCP, had earlier told investors that Cole Capital would add more than $100 million to its 2015 earnings.

Shares of ARCP traded up for the first time in a week on Tuesday, gaining 3.8 percent to close at $8.15 a share.

An ARCP spokesman did not comment on the decisions by LPL and the other firms. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by David Gregorio)