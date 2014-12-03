UPDATE 1-RCS Capital remains biggest seller of private REITs, CEO says

(Adds information on brokerage firms RCS owns and its rising stock price)

By Jed Horowitz

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - RCS Capital Corp remains the securities industry’s leader in raising money for privately traded real estate investment trusts despite a crisis that has hurt its stock and sales relationships, Chief Executive Officer Michael Weil said on Wednesday.

When industry rankings are published within the next week on equity raised for private REITs and other illiquid investments, RCS will remain “the industry’s biggest fundraiser” despite a suspension of hundreds of selling agreements, Weil said at a conference in Florida sponsored by Merrill Lynch.

RCS Capital shares have lost 44 percent of their value since American Realty Capital Properties Inc announced a $23 million accounting error on Oct. 29. Although RCS Capital executives have close ties to ARCP’s affiliates, it is a separate company with separate accounting systems, Weil said.

“The rumors of our death have been significantly exaggerated,” he said.

Shares of RCS rebounded for the first time in weeks on Wednesday. In early afternoon trading, they were up 4.6 percent at $9.81.

REIT sales through brokerage firms have dropped because the firms suspended more than 200 selling agreements since the end of October so they could review the health of RCS and the investments it is selling. Weil said their confidence was growing due largely to a report from FTI Consulting commissioned by RCS’s audit and oversight committee that verifies previously issued financial statements.

About 60 selling agreements have been restored, but RCS has not specified the names or number of brokerage firms that are back in its selling network. It will begin to publish updates on restored agreements at the end of December, Weil said.

He also told investors on Wednesday that in next year’s first quarter, sales and company profits would return to “the pace that many of you expected.”

The bulk of RCS’s profitability comes from the nine independent brokerage firms it owns as part of its Cetera Financial Group. Their 9,200 brokers are largely immune to the ARCP crisis because they operate under their own names or under the Cetera name, Weil said.

The brokerage empire was built in the past two years by RCS Executive Chairman and REIT magnate Nicholas Schorsch. Two more deals are in the offing, and RCS has enough cash to continue buying firms, Chief Financial Officer Brian Jones said at the conference. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)