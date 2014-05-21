FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Cetera Financial names new president for advisory unit
May 21, 2014

ON THE MOVE-Cetera Financial names new president for advisory unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Cetera Financial Group, the independent brokerage business of RCS Capital Corp, named Erinn Ford as president of its advisory unit.

Ford’s appointment comes soon after RCS Capital named Larry Roth as the chief executive of Cetera Financial earlier in May, as part of a management shakeup.

RCS Capital bought Cetera in April for about $1.2 billion.

Ford, 44, joined Cetera Financial in 2012 as a senior vice president of its advisory business. Prior to joining Cetera, she served as chief operations officer and chief marketing officer of an independent broker-dealer and investment advisor.

Ford will report to Brett Harrison, CEO of Cetera Advisors. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
