RCS mulls cash call of at least 400 mln euros - sources
November 9, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

RCS mulls cash call of at least 400 mln euros - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - RCS MediaGroup, publisher of influential Italian daily Corriere della Sera, is considering a cash call of at least 400 million euros ($509 million), two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

“400 million euros would be the minimum as the company is in a very difficult situation,” one of the source told Reuters.

The loss-making company is under pressure, in part because of writedowns on its Spanish operations and needs fresh capital to financee a turnaround and cut debt. ($1 = 0.7857 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Danilo Masoni)

