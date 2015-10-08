FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RCS MediaGroup CEO to step down
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 8, 2015 / 6:43 PM / 2 years ago

RCS MediaGroup CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - RCS MediaGroup, which publishes Italy’s leading daily Corriere della Sera, said on Thursday Pietro Scott Jovane had decided to step down as CEO as of October 15.

“The board... has acknowledged the desire of the CEO... to leave his position,” the Italian publisher said in a statement.

The CEO’s powers have been temporarily handed over to the company’s chairman Maurizio Costa until a new CEO can be found, RCS said.

Sources previously said Jovane, who took over as Chief Executive in 2012, had a series of disagreements with parts of the board over the publisher’s business plan as well as the recent sale of the book publishing division.

On Monday, the publisher agreed to sell RCS Libri to Arnoldo Mondadori Editore in a 130 million euro deal that will cut its debt and cement its rival’s market leadership. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Claudia Cristofori)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.