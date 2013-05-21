FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RCS Mediagroup asks banks for better terms on debt renegotiation
May 21, 2013 / 6:46 PM / 4 years ago

RCS Mediagroup asks banks for better terms on debt renegotiation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s cash-strapped publisher RCS Mediagroup said on Tuesday it asked its banks to change the terms of a deal on debt renegotiation to reflect the recent improvement in financial markets.

The board of the publisher, which publishes the influential daily Corriere della Sera, agreed with creditor banks to reschedule maturing loans worth 575 million euros at mid-April. On Tuesday the company also said there is nothing new to communicate about its asset disposal plan.

In particular, the publisher said the process to sell its unit Dada is continuing, and that a finalisation could come by the third quarter of this year should ongoing negotiations be successful. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Naomi O‘Leary)

